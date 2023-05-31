Alan P. Carlsrud

We are sad to announce the passing of Alan Palmer Carlsrud, age 75 of Wheeler WI. Alan passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Menomonie, WI.

Alan was born on November 4, 1946, in Boyceville, WI to Palmer and Lucelle (Johnson) Carlsrud. He grew up on the family farm by Connorsville WI. He attended School in Boyceville and graduated in 1965. Shortly after graduation, Alan enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany from 1966-1968 and was in the reserves until 1972. When Alan returned home from his service he farmed for many years and later enjoyed his time working on cars and anything he could get his hands on.

Alan is survived by his son Travis (Jody) Carlsrud of Wheeler, WI; daughter Lori (Dan) Jensen of Wheeler, WI; grandchildren Amanda (Ben) Leach, Danielle Leach, Katie Leach, Andrea Jensen, Nathan Jensen; sister Lynda (Gary “Stub”) Swenson; brother Kenneth (Kris) Carlsrud. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Lucelle and his two infant sisters, Sally and Patty Calsrud.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI with Military Honors performed by Harmon Harris American Legion Post #314 following the service.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries www.olsonfuneral.com