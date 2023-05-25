Ruth A. Albricht, age 88, of Colfax, WI went home to her heavenly father on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie, WI.

Ruth was born Aug. 31, 1934, at her parents, Carl and Lillie (Faust) Hainstock’s home in Colfax, WI. She was the fourth oldest amongst six children and attended the historical Knapp Settlement School. Ruth was born into farming; it was anchored in her roots and gave life to her future.

That future started when she met the love of her life and fellow farmer, Harold Albricht, and married him on June 5th, 1953. Their love story grew to include four children, Jerry, Randy, Kay and Kevin. Together they instilled the values of every great farmer into their home: hard work, respect, family, and more hard work. Always embracing the fact that chores never end even if that meant getting them done prior to school, only to the end the day the same way.

That’s the life of a farmer and that was the life of Ruth. One of the hardest working ladies to ever tend a farm and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. Her inner strength carried her through many triumphs including four hip-surgeries and even a run-in with one angry bull that landed her in the hospital.

But her life wasn’t all work and no play. There were simple things in life that brought so much joy to her. Whether that be camping with family at her favorite Myran Park in Sand Creek, playing cards at every family gathering and weekly with friends, or being a part of the Ladies Aid and member of her beloved Tainter United Methodist Church. Ruth always had a smile on her face and a hug to give, as well as spearmint gum in her pocket and a jar of peanuts close by.

She will be missed greatly by those she loved to surround herself with including her children, grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. But just like her favorite recent obsession and show, Heartland, all great stories must come to an end. Thankfully the memories and love that Ruth gave, will live on in our hearts forever.

Ruth is survived by four children: Jerry (Jolene) and their child Jenna; Randy (Judy) and their children Justin (Nicole), Jody (Jeanie), and Karyn (Matthew) Ryba; Kay (Pete) Pershern and their children Brandon (Ashley) Pershern and Cassie (Brent) Hanson; Kevin (Shelly) and their children Preston, Nicholas (Katie), Sam (Jon) Wolff, and Lexi (Josh) Borofka; sister: Marge Hainstock, and many loved great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, parents, Carl and Lillie Hainstock; two brothers, Lloyd and Ken; two sisters, Neoma Toycen-Chilson and Sandra Anderson; daughter-in-law, Judy Albricht; and two grandsons, Jerrod and Jordan Albricht.

Special thanks to Our House Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for creating a place Ruth truly loved and for taking such great care of her.

Memorial services for Ruth will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31st, at Tainter United Methodist Church with Pastor Hae Jin Bahng officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery with a luncheon to follow. There will be a visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com