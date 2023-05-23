Margo Dawn Gross Margo Dawn Goss passed away on Wednesday May 17th at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her family at her side.

Margo was born on April 16th, 1961 in Eau Claire to Henry and Margaret Goss. She graduated from St. Bede in Eau Claire.

Margo had a beautiful smile and loved her family and friends. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved gardening and could grow any flowers or vegetables with her green thumb. She enjoyed spending time around the water which included floating on an air mattress, canoeing, swimming or fishing. She could enjoy spending the entire day outside in nature.

Her love for Maggie May, her Boston Terrier, was obvious with all the pictures she would take and share.

She had last worked at Mom’s Restaurant in Colfax, WI. She enjoyed the customers and her coworkers.

Margo was married to Rudy Whittman on May 22nd, 2010 and loved that she had gained two special girls, Stephanie and Staci to have in her life. Margo and Rudy later divorced.

Margo will be greatly missed by her family: her sister Karen (Scott) Myers; her brother Jerry (Leslie) Goss; her nieces: Melissa, Angela, Anna, Emily and Ashley; her nephews: Todd, Travis, Tate and Jason. And her special friends Hugo Bliss and Lori Donohue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister Linda Parr, brother-in-law’s Ron Parr and Terry Larson and sister-in-law Shelley Goss.

The family would like to Thank all the Physicians and Nursing Staff at Mayo Hospitals in Bloomer, Barron, and Eau Claire. The care she received and compassion they shared was outstanding.

Visitation and the Funeral Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire on Wednesday May 24th, 2023. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the Funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.