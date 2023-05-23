Glenwood City’s 2023 graduates awarded over $342,400 in scholarships and grants

GLENWOOD CITY — For the past several years graduating classes at Glenwood City High School have been the recipients of six figure scholarship totals before eclipsing the one million dollar mark in 2021.

While this year’s graduating class at Glenwood City High School did not surpass the record-setting tally of $1,028,782, the Class of 2023 was awarded $342,400 it was announced during the senior awards on May 17 and printed in an insert that accompanied the Sasturday, May 20 graduation program.

In all, 29 of the 45 class members will be receiving monetary awards.

The lion’s share of the monies came from post secondary sources such as colleges and universities.

Ellery Unser received the largest total, $129,500, with nearly all that sum coming via a Wartburg Opportunity Scholarhip valued at $32,000 per year for up to four years or $128,000.

A complete list of all of the scholarship recipients and their respective awards follows:

Elek C. Anderson

10 or More Letter Winner Award, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Glenwood City Fire Association Scholarship – $250, Konder Family Cross Country – $500, Math Department Award, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000

Owen M. Bauman

Academic Excellence Scholarship – $2,250 X 3 years-up to $9,000, Konder Family Cross Country – $500, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship – $12,000, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Science Department Award

Madalyne M. Booth

Family & Consumer Science Department Award, YA Certificate in Health Science

Aaron H. Brigham

Technology Department Award, YA Certificate in Transportation, Distribution & Logistics

Noah J. Brite

10 or More Letter Winner Award, Glen Hills Lions Club – $500, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000

Brandan J. Bullick

Business & Marketing Department Award, YA Certificate in Manufacturing

Brooklyn K. Caress

Art Department Award, English Department Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Glenwood City Fire Association Scholarship – $250, Knights of Columbus – $250, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, UW Stout – Blue Devils Frist Year Scholarship – $2,000

Arianna R. DeSmith

Catholic Women’s Group Scholarship – $250

Amalia M. Draxler

Agriculture Department Award, Band Department Award, Elstad Brother’s Endowment Scholarship, WI FFA Foundation – $500, First District Association Scholarship – $1,000, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Glenwood City Elementary PTC Scholarship – $400, Glenwood City FFA Alumni Scholarship – $1,500, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Miss Glenwood City Princess Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, SF Insurance Group – $500, Spanish Department Award, The Ag Partners Scholarship Program – $1,000, Tom Dorsey 4-H Scholarship – $350, Tri-M Music Honor Society, UW Madison-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Jerome & Susan Krofta WI Rural Youth Scholarship – $2,000, Truman & Sylvia Grad Scholarship – $1,250, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee

Justin A. Fransen

Army National Guard Educational Benefits, YA Certificate in Manufacturing

Marcus P. Gluege

Glenwood City Class of 1950 – $500

Cody J. Hansen

American Legion Auxiliary Post #168 – $100, Boyceville Airport Booster Club – $750, Knights of Columbus – $250, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Matson-Miller American Legion & Auxiliary 330 of Wilson – $500, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, YA Certificate in Manufacturing

Nicholas A. Hierlmeier

Band Department Award, Choral Department Award, Chuck Rasmussen Captain’s Scholarship – $1,000, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Tri-M Music Honor Society, GC WEAC Region 1 – Teachers Association Scholarship – $250, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee

Maxwell R. Janson

10 or More Letter Winner Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Social Studies Department Award

Brady T. Klatt

Bill Ullom Memorial Scholarship – $750, Physical Education Department Award

St. Croix Electric Cooperative Scholarship – $500

Gabe J. Knops

10 or More Letter Winner Award, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, Patricia & Laverne Gust – Class of 1947 – $500, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250

Natasha F. Lagerstrom

Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $250, Katherine Gross Wood Memorial Scholarship – $300, Miss Glenwood City Queen Scholarship – $500, Wally Lindholm Education Scholarship – $1,000, YA Certificate in Marketing

Aubree M. Logghe

AnnMarie Foundation – $2,000, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Miss Glenwood City Queen Scholarship – $500, Montana State Achievement Award Scholarship-$11,000 X4 Years-up to $44,000 total, Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship – $150, St. Croix Electric Cooperative Scholarship – $500

Moriah E. McNamara

Glen Hills Lions Club – $500, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, University of Kansas KU Performance Scholarship – $10,000 X4 years – up to $40,000

Trenton M. McNamara

Countryview Woodworking Scholarship – $250

Emilie M. Monn

Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship – $500, Career & Technical Education Scholarship – $500, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenhaven, Inc. Scholarship – $500, Matson-Miller American Legion & Auxiliary 330 of Wilson – $500

Mayo Clinic Health System Scholarship – $1,000, YA Certificate in Health Science

Amanda R. Nelson

UW River Falls Falcon Flying Higher Scholarship – $2,000

Anthony Nelson

Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Initiative Scholarship – $10,000, Konder Family Cross Country – $500

Devynn J. Olson

Curry Ainsworth Post #168 – $200, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, George Johnston memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000

Alexandra S. Peterson

Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship – $500, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship – $150

Jayden T. Quinn

Family & Consumer Science Department Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Sheldon Nordell Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

Ian R. Radintz

Augsburg University Honors Scholarship – $29,000, Early Auggie Scholarship $2,000, Bill Ullom Memorial Scholarship – $750, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, Garton Memorial Conservation Scholarship – $250, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000

Lily M. Rutske

Army Reserves Educational Benefits

Dakota Schone

Glenwood City Band Boosters – $150, Kay Logghe Inspirational Scholarship – $250, Patricia & Laverne Gust – Class of 1947 – $500

Wyatt W. Thompson

Glenwood City Coop Trust Scholarship – $500, Jerry Hoffman Memorial Scholarship – $1,000, Technical Excellence Scholarship—$2,500 X3 years—up to $6,750 total, WEST Wisconsin Telecom – $750, YA Certificate in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources

Ellery R. Unser

Dorothy Kuhn Memorial Scholarship – $300, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, River Falls Volleyball Club Scholarship – $500, Wartburg Opportunity Scholarship – $32,000 X4 – up to $128,000

Eliza A. Voeltz

AnnMarie Foundation Technical School Scholarship – $500, Glenwood City FFA Alumni Scholarship – $1,500, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, Social Studies Department Award, Topper Partnership Foundation – $500

Blake M. Wakeling

Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000

James L. Williams

Konder Family Cross Country – $500, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250

Whittnie K. Wittmer

Art Department Award