Glenwood City’s 2023 graduates awarded over $342,400 in scholarships and grants
GLENWOOD CITY — For the past several years graduating classes at Glenwood City High School have been the recipients of six figure scholarship totals before eclipsing the one million dollar mark in 2021.
While this year’s graduating class at Glenwood City High School did not surpass the record-setting tally of $1,028,782, the Class of 2023 was awarded $342,400 it was announced during the senior awards on May 17 and printed in an insert that accompanied the Sasturday, May 20 graduation program.
In all, 29 of the 45 class members will be receiving monetary awards.
The lion’s share of the monies came from post secondary sources such as colleges and universities.
Ellery Unser received the largest total, $129,500, with nearly all that sum coming via a Wartburg Opportunity Scholarhip valued at $32,000 per year for up to four years or $128,000.
A complete list of all of the scholarship recipients and their respective awards follows:
Elek C. Anderson
10 or More Letter Winner Award, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Glenwood City Fire Association Scholarship – $250, Konder Family Cross Country – $500, Math Department Award, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000
Owen M. Bauman
Academic Excellence Scholarship – $2,250 X 3 years-up to $9,000, Konder Family Cross Country – $500, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship – $12,000, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Science Department Award
Madalyne M. Booth
Family & Consumer Science Department Award, YA Certificate in Health Science
Aaron H. Brigham
Technology Department Award, YA Certificate in Transportation, Distribution & Logistics
Noah J. Brite
10 or More Letter Winner Award, Glen Hills Lions Club – $500, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000
Brandan J. Bullick
Business & Marketing Department Award, YA Certificate in Manufacturing
Brooklyn K. Caress
Art Department Award, English Department Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Glenwood City Fire Association Scholarship – $250, Knights of Columbus – $250, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, UW Stout – Blue Devils Frist Year Scholarship – $2,000
Arianna R. DeSmith
Catholic Women’s Group Scholarship – $250
Amalia M. Draxler
Agriculture Department Award, Band Department Award, Elstad Brother’s Endowment Scholarship, WI FFA Foundation – $500, First District Association Scholarship – $1,000, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Glenwood City Elementary PTC Scholarship – $400, Glenwood City FFA Alumni Scholarship – $1,500, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Miss Glenwood City Princess Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, SF Insurance Group – $500, Spanish Department Award, The Ag Partners Scholarship Program – $1,000, Tom Dorsey 4-H Scholarship – $350, Tri-M Music Honor Society, UW Madison-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Jerome & Susan Krofta WI Rural Youth Scholarship – $2,000, Truman & Sylvia Grad Scholarship – $1,250, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee
Justin A. Fransen
Army National Guard Educational Benefits, YA Certificate in Manufacturing
Marcus P. Gluege
Glenwood City Class of 1950 – $500
Cody J. Hansen
American Legion Auxiliary Post #168 – $100, Boyceville Airport Booster Club – $750, Knights of Columbus – $250, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Matson-Miller American Legion & Auxiliary 330 of Wilson – $500, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, YA Certificate in Manufacturing
Nicholas A. Hierlmeier
Band Department Award, Choral Department Award, Chuck Rasmussen Captain’s Scholarship – $1,000, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Tri-M Music Honor Society, GC WEAC Region 1 – Teachers Association Scholarship – $250, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee
Maxwell R. Janson
10 or More Letter Winner Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Social Studies Department Award
Brady T. Klatt
Bill Ullom Memorial Scholarship – $750, Physical Education Department Award
St. Croix Electric Cooperative Scholarship – $500
Gabe J. Knops
10 or More Letter Winner Award, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, Patricia & Laverne Gust – Class of 1947 – $500, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250
Natasha F. Lagerstrom
Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $250, Katherine Gross Wood Memorial Scholarship – $300, Miss Glenwood City Queen Scholarship – $500, Wally Lindholm Education Scholarship – $1,000, YA Certificate in Marketing
Aubree M. Logghe
AnnMarie Foundation – $2,000, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Miss Glenwood City Queen Scholarship – $500, Montana State Achievement Award Scholarship-$11,000 X4 Years-up to $44,000 total, Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship – $150, St. Croix Electric Cooperative Scholarship – $500
Moriah E. McNamara
Glen Hills Lions Club – $500, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, University of Kansas KU Performance Scholarship – $10,000 X4 years – up to $40,000
Trenton M. McNamara
Countryview Woodworking Scholarship – $250
Emilie M. Monn
Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship – $500, Career & Technical Education Scholarship – $500, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenhaven, Inc. Scholarship – $500, Matson-Miller American Legion & Auxiliary 330 of Wilson – $500
Mayo Clinic Health System Scholarship – $1,000, YA Certificate in Health Science
Amanda R. Nelson
UW River Falls Falcon Flying Higher Scholarship – $2,000
Anthony Nelson
Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Initiative Scholarship – $10,000, Konder Family Cross Country – $500
Devynn J. Olson
Curry Ainsworth Post #168 – $200, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, George Johnston memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000
Alexandra S. Peterson
Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship – $500, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship – $150
Jayden T. Quinn
Family & Consumer Science Department Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship – $200, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Sheldon Nordell Memorial Scholarship – $2,000
Ian R. Radintz
Augsburg University Honors Scholarship – $29,000, Early Auggie Scholarship $2,000, Bill Ullom Memorial Scholarship – $750, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, Garton Memorial Conservation Scholarship – $250, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship – $100, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000
Lily M. Rutske
Army Reserves Educational Benefits
Dakota Schone
Glenwood City Band Boosters – $150, Kay Logghe Inspirational Scholarship – $250, Patricia & Laverne Gust – Class of 1947 – $500
Wyatt W. Thompson
Glenwood City Coop Trust Scholarship – $500, Jerry Hoffman Memorial Scholarship – $1,000, Technical Excellence Scholarship—$2,500 X3 years—up to $6,750 total, WEST Wisconsin Telecom – $750, YA Certificate in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources
Ellery R. Unser
Dorothy Kuhn Memorial Scholarship – $300, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship – $250, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship – $500, River Falls Volleyball Club Scholarship – $500, Wartburg Opportunity Scholarship – $32,000 X4 – up to $128,000
Eliza A. Voeltz
AnnMarie Foundation Technical School Scholarship – $500, Glenwood City FFA Alumni Scholarship – $1,500, Glenwood City Volleyball Club Scholarship – $250, Social Studies Department Award, Topper Partnership Foundation – $500
Blake M. Wakeling
Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000
James L. Williams
Konder Family Cross Country – $500, Russell Meyer Scholarship – $1,000, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship – $250
Whittnie K. Wittmer
Art Department Award