Glenwood City superintendent tenders resignation

GLENWOOD CITY — Longtime Glenwood City school district superintendent Tim Johnson has submitted his resignation to the Board of Education according to the agenda that district posted to its website Friday afternoon, May 19.

Johnson’s communication to the board reads as follows:

“Dear School Board Members,

I am writing to provide notice of my intent to resign at the end of the school year, effective June 30, 2023. I feel privileged to have worked in the School District of Glenwood City the past 20 years. It is time, however, to start a new professional journey and challenge. I will not be officially approved at my new position until the end of May. In an effort to provide the most timely notice to the District, I would ask that my resignation become valid upon approval of my new contract. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our students.

Tim Johnson”

The board is expected to act on Johnson’s request during the consent portion of this coming Monday evening’s regular session after which members are scheduled to hold their annual board retreat where they will discuss district goals and do a building walk through. The board will also hold a closed-door executive session to finalize hiring of an occupational therapist as well as discuss the transition and hiring parameters for a new superintendent.