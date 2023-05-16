Norman L. Hubbard, age 88, of Colfax, WI passed away Saturday, May 13th at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Menomonie.

He was born July 21, 1934, in Dallas, WI to George and Marie (Lee) Hubbard. He grew up in the Ridgeland area and graduated from Barron High School in 1953.

Norman married Janice Schultz on August 2, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Church in Menomonie. They had four children. Together they hosted many family gatherings on Lake Tainter which included boating, skiing, unlimited coin machines, and music. Norm loved to drive, so family vacations were taken cross country via motor home. Norm was a long distance trucker for many years and then took over as owner of Coin Machines and ran that business until his retirement. He married Carolyn Grossnickle on July 30th, 1983 at United Methodist Church in Menomonie. They spent much of their time together traveling with their Sunnybrook camping group. They also enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Norm is survived by his wife Carolyn of Menomonie; two sons Bryan (Margie) Hubbard of Richardson, WI and David (Deb) Hubbard of Fond du Lac, WI; two daughters Glynne (Tony) Faust of Fond du Lac, WI and Brenda (Dean) Rostamo of Saint Michael, MN; one step-daughter, Vicki (Brent) Silva of Las Vegas, NV and one step-son Todd (Julie) Grossnickle of Verona, WI. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Janice, parents George and Marie Hubbard, and a brother Donald.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00p.m. Friday, May 19th, at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie with Pastor Howard Hintzman officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is handling the arrangements.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com