Evelyn L. Yoder, age 86, of Knapp, WI, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at home. She was born July 28, 1936, in Menomonie, WI, to Forrest and Ruby Drury and raised in the Knapp area. On April 13, 1957, Evelyn married Clayton Yoder in the Assembly of God Church in Redwing, MN.

Evelyn graduated from Menomonie High School in 1954. She married Clayton and raised four children together. Evelyn loved being a homemaker, providing her family with a loving environment and fun. She enjoyed gardening, growing pickles, strawberries, and had beautiful flower gardens. She worked in Mathison’s Grocery in Knapp and the Baseball Card Shop in Menomonie.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Peggy Meyer and two sons, Scott Yoder, and Jay Yoder. Grandchildren Christina (Chad) Diller, Danielle Meyer, Brooke (Scott) Mustonen, Brett Yoder, Forrest Yoder, Heather Yoder. Great-grandsons Noah Mustonen, Lucas Meyer, and Clayton Meyer. As well as other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Ruby Drury, brother Gene Drury, brother Don Drury, sister Marget Keeley, and her son Dennis Yoder.

A private graveyard service will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, Dunn County, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

