Thomas Zapatka By Editor | May 9, 2023 | 0 Thomas Zapatka, 87, of Colfax, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lois Ann Bosshart May 2, 2023 | No Comments » Louise Fern Rose (Nutter) Jeske May 2, 2023 | No Comments » Emma (Betz) Korbel May 2, 2023 | No Comments » Mildred E. Packer May 2, 2023 | No Comments » Louise Fern Rose (Nutter) Jeske April 27, 2023 | No Comments »