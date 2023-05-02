National Letter of Intent Signed

BOYCEVILLE senior Sebastian “Bash” Nielson signed a national letter of intentent last Wednesday, April 26 to continue his football career at UW-River Falls. Nielson will join the Falcons’ gridiron program this fall. Bash was joined by his family, teammates and coaches during the signing ceremony that was held Wednesday, April 26 in the high school/middle school IMC. In the picture above, Sebastian Nielson (front center) is flanked by by his parents Casady and Justin Nielson. In back, from left to right, are: Brian Roemhild, assistant football coach; Cash Nielson (Bash’s younger brother) and Michael Roemhild, head football coach. —photo by Shawn DeWitt