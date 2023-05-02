Lois Ann Bosshart (nee Mittlestadt) was born on May 29, 1945, in the town of Weston, WI, to Clifford and Hester Mittlestadt. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1963. She married Robert Bosshart on May 29th, 1963 in Boyceville, WI.

Lois worked at several jobs and most recently retired after 17 years as a cook at Boyceville Public Schools.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved seeing all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked to play cards with friends and family, being creative with scrapbooking, and was always interested in family history. She also enjoyed camping and traveling.

She was a very devoted Christian and her faith was a very important part of her life.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Hester Mittlestadt, husband Robert Bosshart, siblings Gale (Betty) Mittelstadt, Curtis (Lucille) Mittelstadt, Carol (Raymond) Welk, Fern (Glen) Peck, Lorraine (Harold) Johnson, Gordon (Blanche) Mittelstadt, Charles (Shirley) Mittelstadt.

Lois is survived by her children: Robert J. (Sally) Bosshart, Julie (Daniel) Stansbury, Chris (Lisa) Bosshart. 10 grandchildren Tyler (Aarynn) Bosshart, Kyle (Danielle) Bosshart, Dylan (Madison) Bosshart, Ross (Crysta) Stansbury, Courtney (Ricky) Brockmiller, Megan (Brady) Drinkman, Scott (Lindsey) Langhans, Ryan (Kayla) Langhans, Brady Bosshart, Rachel (Jordan) Gilles, and 18 great grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her brother Bill (Diana) Mittlestadt, and sister Carolyn (Martin) Grivich.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour before the service at St. John’s Catholic Church, Glenwood City, WI. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, May 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City, WI.