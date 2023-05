BOYCEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL held the 2023 Junior Prom Saturday, April 29. Braden Roemhild and Cora Leslie were crowned as the 2023 Prom King and Queen. The entire court is pictured above, from left to right, are: Mariah Marvin, Hannah Dunn, Ali McRoberts, Jaden Stevens, 2023 Prom Queen Cora Leslie, 2023 Prom King Braden Roemhild, Parker Coombs, Peter Wheeldon, Reid Fenton and Nick Olson. —photo by Jacob Maes Photography