2023 Glenwood City High School Jr. Prom

GLENWOOD CITY HIGH SCHOOL celebrated the 2023 Junior Prom at the Knappa Valley Venue on Saturday, April 29. Damian Shervington and Haylie Hannah were crowned this year’s Prom King and Queen. The 2023 Junior Prom court is pictured above. Front row (L to R): Crownbearers Rory Standaert and Bryndle Augesen. Middle row (L to R): Michaela Blaser, Sydney Grant, 2023 Prom Oueen Haylie Hannah, 2023 Prom King Damian Shervington, Lyra Ketola and Libby Wagner. Back row (L to R): Zachary Hill, Steven Booth, Jackson Halbach and Brett Peterson. —photo by Cassie Prieve