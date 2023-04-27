Louise Fern Rose (Nutter) Jeske passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 surrounded by her family at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI at the age of 86 years.

Louise was born January 6, 1937 to Leonard and Martha (Styer) Nutter in Eau Galle Township, WI. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1954. Louise married Orville Jeske on October 22, 1955 and they had six children.

Louise’s working career included Fab-Tek, Doughboy, the Glenwood City Phone Company and the City Clerk/Treasurer for Glenwood City. After retiring, Louise could not stay home. She worked a few years part-time for the Dunn County Clerk of Courts.

Louise dedicated many years and hours to local and county volunteer projects and committees. She was the chairperson of the annual Holy Cross Foodstand at the St. Croix County Fair; a member of the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Committee; a longtime member of the Glenwood City Rustic Lore Committee and in 2004 she and Orville served as the Grand Marshalls of the annual event.

She was an avid Packer fan. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, her flower garden and putting together puzzles.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents (Leonard and Martha) and her sisters: Mary Elizabeth (infant), Margaret Benson, Patricia Radel, Lois Roach and Beatrice Jenson.

She is survived by her husband Orville of Glenwood City, WI; Arthur “Butch” Jeske (Forest Lake, MN); Jeffrey Jeske (Post Falls, I D); Randy (Barb) Jeske (Turtle Lake, WI); Cindy (Colt) Stevens (Wirtz, VA); Charlie (Enita) Jeske (North Branch, MN); and Laurie (Dave) Nelson (Glenwood City, WI); 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Burial will be in the Glenwood City Cemetary in Glenwood City, WI. Friends may call on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com