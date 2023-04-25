Karen Elizabeth Boettcher, 56, of Boyceville passed away on April 19, 2023.

Karen was born in Baldwin, WI to LaVerne and Sharon (Norden) Boettcher of Boyceville.

Despite having Down Syndrome, Karen didn’t let that stop her from achieving her dreams. She loved spending summers at her parent’s lake cabin, where she learned to swim like a fish. She used that athletic talent to successfully compete in numerous Special Olympics swimming and bowling competitions. She enjoyed traveling, latch hooking, listening to country music (especially The Memories), line dancing, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She also worked for many years at Goodwill in Menomonie.

Karen is survived by her sister, Susan (Bryan) Hahn of Thompson, ND, and brother, Michael (Nely) Boettcher of Eau Claire, nephew, Jason Hahn of Chaska, MN, and niece, Catherine Hahn of Sandy, OR, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the O’Connell Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the Special Olympics.