Westley ‘Wes’ Johnson, age 78, of Wilson, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire after a 6 month battle with cancer.

Wes was born August 4, 1944, in Springfield Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, one of 12 children born to Clarence ‘Trix’ and Edna (Keeley) Johnson. He grew up on the family farm and attended Glenwood City School.

Wes served 4 years in the U.S. Army. After he returned home he worked a number of years for Century Fence in Knapp and later for Fridays Canning Corporation in New Richmond.

On August 6, 1966, Westley married Maxine Barringer at Woodside Lutheran Church at rural Baldwin. They were blessed with 4 daughters: Candy, Mona, Wendy and Wanda.

Wes was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels. He spent most summer weekends at his camper, and fishing on Big Blake Lake.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Maxine; siblings: Joyce Larson, Beverly Johnson, Betty (Bob) Brathall, Calvin Johnson, Dwayne (Mary) Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Arnold (Patsy) Johnson, Phyllis (Ron) Rogers and Douglas Johnson.

He is survived by his daughters: Candy Johnson; Mona (Kevin) Finder; Wendy (Jamie) Pocock; and Wanda (Bryn Buss) Johnson; one grandson Matt Finder; sisters: Laura (Albert) DeLong and Cheryl Johnson, other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation is on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley. A private burial will be in Wilson Lutheran Cemetery, Wilson, Wisconsin.

Arrangements are with Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, Wisconsin.www.keehrfuneralhome.com