Robert “Bob” A. Anderson, age 83, of Boyceville, WI passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at MCHS – Red Cedar.

Bob was born February 14, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to Arnold and Anna (Madson) Anderson. He grew up in rural Elk Mound and graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1958. After high school the family moved to Boyceville and opened Anderson Motors. Bob worked part time at Kadinger Auto Salvage, including their racing pit crew, while working at the family business until he was drafted into the Army. He served as quartermaster and was a member of the Honor Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1963.

After his military service Bob worked for Lynch Rock & Lime. He married Karen Thompson on November 29, 1965 in Texarkana, TX. They had three daughters. In 1974 they purchased Lynch Rock & Lime which has been Anderson Rock & Lime for the past 49 years. Bob knew every farm and road in an eight-county area.

Bob enjoyed hunting, camping, travel, fishing and working on vehicles. He was a speed reader and avid conversationist who made friends everywhere he went. He also liked a good nap. Bob loved spending time with family and friends, and he never stopped working.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Arnold Anderson; parents-in-law George and Margaret Thompson; brothers-in-law, Ron Ganong and Pete Thompson; sister-in-law Bridgette Thompson; and daughter Jamie Jo Anderson.

He is survived by his wife Karen; daughters, Jodi (Jeff) Schutt of Wheeler and Julie (Bob) Schaaf of Chetek; grandsons, Trenton (Mary Fohrenkamm) Schutt, Tanner Schutt, Austyn (Breanna) Schaaf and Lachlan Schaaf; siblings Herb Anderson and Susan (Walter) Beisler; his cat Lando; other relatives and friends.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A private burial with military honors will take place at Big Elk Creek Cemetery in Elk Mound, WI at a later date.

