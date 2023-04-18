Jeffrey “Jeff” R. Sikora age 62 of Colfax, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday April 6, 2023.

Jeff was born August 5, 1960 to Bernadine and Donald Sikora in Chippewa Falls and grew up in Cooks Valley where he worked on the family farm. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1978 and took over the family business, Sikora Equipment Supply. He looked forward to the fall season where he would spend time hunting with his 2 sons and grandchildren, cheering on his grandkids at all their sporting events, going on fishing trips, golfing, vacationing with friends, Harley rides, and spending time at his cabin.

As Jeff would say, “Wanna Shake for That?!”

He is survived by son, Chad (Brandy) of Colfax (grandchildren Bryce and Brynn); Kyle (Tammy) of Boyd (grandchildren Bailey, Kendall, Drew and Ty); his mother, Bernadine (Bohl) Sikora of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Gerald “Jake” (Roxie) of Colfax, four sisters, Rhonda (David) Adams of Chippewa Falls; Sandy (Pete) Sarauer of Bloomer, Donna (Dave) Johnson of Saint Paul, Minn. and Lori (Terry) Beranek of Colfax.

Jeff was proceeded in death by his father, Donald L. Sikora; brother Gary J. Sikora; grandparents, Andrew and Lillian Bohl, Simon and Lenora Sikora.

A celebration of life took place Saturday, April 15, 2023 at The Valley Tavern (14515 Hwy 40, Bloomer WI 54724) which started at 3:00pm.

Sampson Funeral Home is serving his family. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank all the farmers and their families that supported Sikora Equipment Supply through the years.