UNDERWATER — Felland Park in the Town of Colfax just north of Colfax was underwater from flooding by the Red Cedar River the week of April 10. The river normally flows a few feet west of the trees in the upper right corner of the photograph. During historic flooding during the 1960’s, the NSP power plant located where Felland Park is now was damaged and then decommissioned and dismantled not long afterwards. —photo courtesy of Randy Simpson