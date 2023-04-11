Phyllis Ann Palewicz age 92 years passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023.

Phyllis was born on September 22, 1930 to Albert and Helen (Schneider) Graese in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. She attended school in Glenwood City graduating from High School in 1948.

Following graduation she became employed at the local First State Bank. She was united in marriage to Howard “Aaron” Palewicz on September 23, 1950. Together they acquired and managed Aaron father’s farm, located in the Emerald Township of St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Carmen and Beth. In 1978 the farm was sold and they relocated to Glenwood City, Wisconsin. In the fall of 2017, Phyllis and Aaron moved to Hudson, Wisconsin to be near their daughters. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years Aaron, her parents Albert and Helen Graese, brother and sister-in-law Orville and Roberta Graese, son-in-law Dennis Engh. Phyllis is survived by daughter Carmen Engh of Woodbury, Minnesota and Beth Palewicz of Hudson, Wisconsin; grandchildren Dustin (Katie) Engh and Ashley (Kevin) Dolder, Woodbury, Minnesota; great grandchildren Isabella Engh, Dennis Dolder and Alexandria Dolder; sister-in-law Karen Grossaint (Don), Hammond, Wisconsin; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Per Phyllis’s wishes no services will be held.