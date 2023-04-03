Fatal fire in Town of Red Cedar, Dunn County

RED CEDAR — On April 2, 2023 at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Dunn County Communication Center received a call from an individual reporting a structure fire at a residence in the N5700 block of County Rd. E, Town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Heavy smoke and flames were visible.

While engaging the fire, firefighters located a person in the residence. The person located, a 74 year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and Menomonie Fire Department. Also assisting at the scene was the Colfax Fire Department.