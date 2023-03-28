Off the Editor’s Desk 3-29-2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Are elected officials targeting Trump?

It seems to me that just ever since former President George W. Bush left office we heard of people being persecuted by some sort of federal office. It was not that long ago that we learned that parents were the targets of a federal investigation for attending school board meetings.

There was that income tax deal where members of the other political party were being subject to tax reviews just because they belonged to the party that was not in power.

And, as for President Trump, he was assaulted political even before he was elected president and then he faced a couple impeachments and had his home violated while President Biden was allowed to just hand over records that he had forgot that he stored them several different places.

I don’t want to indicate that Trump is squeaky clean, but what politician is?

Now that the indictment of Trump has weakened, I would like to print part of a piece from the Capitol Guardian by Robert Romano.

“The New York District Attorney’s Office with its indictment of former President Donald Trump, a political opponent who is once again running for president in 2024, using a creative reading of the law on non-disclosure agreements, is just the latest in a bid to take down Trump, and pose a grave danger to our constitution republic.

“The FBI raid against Trump last August was dangerous for the same reason. So was Russiagate. Two impeachments for things he either had the power to do, or the right to do, give a speech in which he called for protestors to ‘peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.’ Athens and Rome both eventually fell into tyranny because they were unable to overcome the problem of factions. Athens kept firing, exiling and executing its generals. The Roman Republic ultimately did much the same, eventually leading to the Roman Civil War and the rise of Julius Caesar.”

What I can put together is that Trump paid off some former lover to keep her silent and faces being arrested. Bill Clinton got off free and lied saying, “I did not have sex with that women.”

So, how are the Roman and the United States alike? I found apiece on the Parallels between the U.S. and Rome and will us a small portion of that as a comparison, written by Doug Casey’s, International Man.

“Rome reached its peak of military power around the year 107, when the empire peaked in size, but I’d argue it was already past its peak by almost every other measure.

“The U.S. reached its peak relative to the world, and in some ways its absolute peak, as early as the 1950s. In 1950 this country produced 50 percent of the world’s GNP (Gross National Product) and 80 percent of its vehicles. Now it’s about 21 percent of the world GNP and 5 percent of its vehicles. It owned two-thirds of the world’s gold reserves; now it holds one-fourth. It was, by a huge margin, the world’s biggest creditor, whereas now it’s the biggest debtor by a huge margin. The income of the average American was by far the highest in the world; today it ranks about eighth, and it’s slipping.

“But it’s not just the U.S., it’s Western civilization that’s in decline. In 1910 Europe controlled almost the whole world, politically, financially, and military. Now it’s becoming a Disneyland with real buildings and a petting zoo for the Chinese. It’s even further down the slippery slope than the U.S.

“One certain reflection in the distance mirror is that beginning with the Principate period, Rome underwent an accelerating trend toward absolution, centralization, totalitarianism, and bureaucracy. I think we can argue America entered its Principate with the accession of Roosevelt in 1933; since then, the president has reigned supreme over Congress, as Augustus did over the Senate. Pretenses fell off increasing over time in Rome, just as they have in the U.S.”

I don’t know if we can change our course in history, and going back to the 1950s is just not realistic, and I could not think of any one person that can steer us back 75 years.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton