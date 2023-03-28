Fatal fire in Township of New Haven

On March 26, 2023 at approximately 6:57 p.m., the Dunn County Communication Center received a call from an individual who advised of a structure fire at a residence with a person still trapped in the residence. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyceville Fire Department responded to scene at E971 1330th Ave in the Township of New Haven, Dunn County, Wisconsin.

The residence was fully engulfed in fire upon the arrival of fire personnel. Boyceville Fire Department along with Sand Creek Fire, Glenwood City Fire, Clear Lake Fire, Clayton Fire, and Prairie Farm Fire worked for several hours to extinguish the flames.

On March 27, 2023 the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office along with Boyceville Fire Department, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office located human remains in the residence while processing the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are working to confirm the identity of the victim.