Susan “Susie” Kuhn, age 67, of Hudson, WI, passed away on March 19, 2023.

Susie was born on October 30, 1955 in New Richmond, WI to Oliver “LeRoy” and Barbara (Mehleis) Winberg. She married Terry Kuhn at Trinity United Methodist on June 2, 1973. She graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1974.

Susie served as dispatcher and Office Manager for Liquid Transport and took great pride in her work. In her free time, she loved going for drives to see the fall colors, especially in her jeep. She always put others before herself and loved her role as matriarch, doing everything for her family—her children & grandchildren for the holidays or at the cabin. Susie’s secret super power was her sneaky luck at the casino slot machines. She bested more than her fair share of slots over the years. She also enjoyed live theater, especially music and comedy, but don’t be mistaken, she treasured peace and quiet time at home as well, and protected that time jealously.

She is survived by her husband Terry; her sons Lance (Kari), Jamey; grandchildren Kaysa (age 13), Mira (age 12), Tyler (age 28), Parker (age 16), Breckin (age 13), Easton (age 9); parents LeRoy & Barbara; sister Terri (Jeff) Wilson, brother Mike Winberg, sister-in-law Karn Winberg, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23 with a Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 24 at Living Word Word Chapel, 2746 State Rd 64, Forest, WI.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com