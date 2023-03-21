We are sad to announce the passing of Sally Russell (DeLong) of Colfax, WI. She died at the age of 80, on March 13, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband Clarence Russell, parents and 2 brothers.

She left behind: Virgil (Sandy) DeLong, Kathryn (Michael) Talley, Steve Noland, Candace (Keith) Everin, Chris (Shannon) Russell, Patricia Russell, Cheryl Russell (Fred Miller), Penny Russell, Tom (Edith) Russell, 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was very loved and will be terribly missed by family and friends.

Service will be held on March 25, 2023, at New Life Church of the Nazarene 704 W. Main St. Wheeler, WI 54772.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m.- refreshments following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: Mexico Border Ministries, P.O. Box 83, Endinburger, TX 78540.

Border Mission, 203 Ramon Ayala Dr., Hidalgo, TX 78557.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.