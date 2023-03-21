Dianne Lynn Seehaver (nee Oleson), 76, of Colfax, Wisconsin, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2023, at 10:45 p.m. She was born on December 22, 1946, to LeRoy “Huck” and Evelyn (Peterson) Oleson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following WWII, Huck and Evelyn purchased land near Sand Creek, Wisconsin, and built a dairy farm. As the oldest of five daughters, Dianne grew up on the farm and discovered a lifelong love of horses. She attended a one-room schoolhouse at Fox Settlement through the seventh grade before graduating from Colfax High School in 1965.

Dianne met her husband, James “Jim” Seehaver, while in high school, and they were married on September 25, 1965, in Colfax, where they raised four sons. The couple built a successful business, installing milking systems throughout Dunn County. As the company’s business manager, Dianne not only ran the daily operations but also sold appliances. They purchased a hobby farm with 32 milking cows and owned a cube van that they drove to make soap deliveries to local farms.

Dianne was fun-loving, affectionate, and a consummate storyteller with the best stories that made listeners laugh until they cried. As a mama bear to family and friends, she was always available with a shoulder to cry on and strong arms to give comfort. In addition to being an animal lover, Dianne’s other hobbies included fishing, canning, gardening vegetables, tending amazing flower beds, and reading books of all kinds, especially hair-raising horror novels. She also was known for her cooking, in particular her soups. With a competitive spirit, Dianne loved a good argument and enjoyed countless hours playing card and board games.

As a devoted grandma to eleven grandchildren, Dianne was always on board for an adventure, whether building fairy houses, making homes for frogs and salamanders, hosting sleepovers at the camper, catching minnows in the Red Cedar River, or decorating the house and dressing up for Halloween.

Dianne impacted many lives, and Jim’s words sum up what we are feeling: “I will always love her, and I will miss her.”

Dianne is preceded in death by her sister Joanne “JoJo” Earnhart and her parents, Evelyn and Huck. She is survived by her husband Jim; sons Richard “Rich,” Scott, Travis (Angelakay), and Ryan (Joy); sisters Suzanne Myers (Rich), Marianne Zimmerman (Russell), and Janne Reynolds (Todd); grandchildren Jacob, Kylie, Kourtney (Jared), Caleb, Lewis, Seth, Skylar, Bowen, Aftyn, Naév, and Rozelle, and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Dianne is also survived by beloved four-legged family members: Chester Field (a dog), Peter North (a cat), and Jada (the other cat).

A memorial service will be held at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax, WI at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Dianne’s family at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of memorials or flowers, please share your garden vegetables with neighbors, family, and friends.