Scott B. Anderson, age 68, of Downing, Wisconsin passed away, March 11, 2023 after a battle with cancer. Scott was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin on October 1st, 1954 to Stan and Mary Anderson of Downing, Wisconsin. Scott attended Boyceville public schools and was considered part of the pickle patch generation. Before his high school graduation in 1972, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne division and was an active member of West Point and Canadian jump school training. He was honorably discharged in 1975. After returning home he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls studying Agricultural and joined the track and field team as a pole vaulter. After school, Scott returned to Downing to help his father on the farm. On March 17th, 1979 (St. Patrick’s Day) Scott married the love of his life Constance (Connie) Anderson. They resided on the farm in Downing and raised three sons: Jeff, Nick, and Derrick.

Scott was involved in many community activities. He served on the Tiffany Town Board, was Pickle Fest Chairman, Farm Bureau board member and president, and Legion Commander. He was also a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee, FFA, and the Knapp Valley Riders.

Scott’s greatest joy in life was his grandkids. He loved instilling wisdom and life lessons while spoiling them at the same time. Pops loved gardening, tractor rides, zucchini boats down the creek, and driving lessons on the golf cart. There was never a dull moment.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Mary Anderson; Uncle William Anderson, parents-in-law, Charles and Elizabeth Rasmussen, and brother-in-law, Mick Rasmussen.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, sons: Jeff (Fiancé, Lynn), Nick (Rebekah), and Derrick (Amber). Aunt: Audrey Anderson. Grandchildren: Brynn, Mason, Bryson, Ronan, McCoy, and Cora. Siblings: Brent (Joann), Kim (Dennis) Hintzman, and David (Reine). In-Laws: Sally (David) Burkholder and Skip (Barb) Rasmussen, and many other special family members.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Charlie Humpal and all the wonderful family, friends, and community members for all the support, prayers, and generosity.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday March 24, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Dennis Hillstead officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by Harmon-Harris American Legion Post 314. Visitation will follow the service until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI at a later date.

