Patricia L. Small, age 87, of Woodbury, MN Passed away on February 21, 2023 She is survived by daughter Debra Sirotiak; son Lauren Sirotiak (Brenda); sister Susan Bygd (David Zwolenski), brother Thomas Bygd (Mary); grandchildren Jacob Sirotiak (Holly), Christopher Sirotiak (Sarahi), Braden Sirotiak (Katania Stark); 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins including Jim Horst and his son Jeff, to whom she was especially close.