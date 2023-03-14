Otto Waldbuesser, age 89, of Menomonie, WI went home to his Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023. After living with congestive heart failure for over five years, Otto died at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 22, 1933 to Otto and Louise Waldbuesser. Family and friends called him Junior. Some still do. He lived in Chicago, IL with his parents until age 11, at which time they purchased Louise’s mother and father’s farm and moved to Colfax, WI.

After graduating from Colfax High School in 1951, Otto joined his father in operating the family farm. He loved farm life, his cows, and the land. By age 25, Otto had resigned himself to the fact that he was going to be a bachelor when he met the love of his life. Marilyn, a city girl from Milwaukee, WI who attended Stout State University in Menomonie, captured Otto’s heart with just one date. At the end of that evening Otto pondered this lovely, unpretentious girl he had just met and thought to himself, “Now there’s one I could get along with!” Otto and Marilyn were married just six months later. They both joined the United Methodist Church and remained faithful members for the entire 63 years of their marriage. For the last 49 years, Otto and Marilyn have enjoyed being a part of the Menomonie United Methodist Church family.

They spent 15 years on the farm before selling it and moving to Menomonie. It was then that Otto’s career at Rusk Rural Gaservice really started in earnest. During the 17 years he spent at Rusk Gas, Otto especially enjoyed the relationships that were built with his customers, business associates, and vendors. Otto retired in 1991 from the propane business.

Otto’s focus his entire life was always on putting family first. His entire family –both immediate and extended– meant the world to him, and he was most satisfied with a day spent in their company whatever that may include. All of his other pursuits from hunting and fishing to traveling and piloting his Cessna 172–even tending to his treasured woodlands– took a backseat to his beloved family.

Otto is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Susan (Dan) Caturia of Arkansaw, WI; daughter Carolyn (Dean) Mense of Hailey, ID; granddaughter Savannah (Lucas) Wayne of Durand, WI; foster son David (Vicky) Larson of Ottawa, IL; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Louise Waldbuesser, his stepdad, Frank Langel, and many other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI with Reverend Craig Conklin officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a lunch following the service for more fellowship and sharing. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Menomonie United Methodist Church, Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association Inc., or a charitable organization of your choosing.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com