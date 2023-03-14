Brandon Haugle, January 17, 1979 – March 6, 2023, Brandon Haugle unexpectedly passed away from sudden heart failure on March 6, 2023 at his residence in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Brandon was born January 17, 1979 to David and Julie Haugle. He grew up in Colfax, WI where he graduated from Colfax High School in 1997. Throughout his childhood, Brandon loved baseball and hockey, and hanging out with his “Grandpa Pinky.” He loved music and selftaught himself guitar, which he played actively until his death. More recently, he had taken up curling, and looked forward to “throwing rocks” whenever he could.

Brandon had three children – Warren, William, and Paige. Although distance and circumstances prevented him from seeing his children, he had a deep love for them and was so very proud of all their accomplishments.

Brandon is survived by his parents, David (Jean) Haugle and Julie (Wyatt) Zaun; children, Warren, William, and Paige; Grandmother, Ethel Tallman; Aunts, Debi (Jerry Wieland) Tallman and Diane (Ron) Hodgson; and Uncle Dale (Sheila) Haugle; as well as many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Marion Haugle and his grandfather, Warren (Pinky) Tallman.

Although Brandon was an only child, he had special friendships with those he called “brother” – Jake Garnatz, Vince Foris, and Nate Haugle. Thank you for always being there for him. Your friendship meant the world to him.

A Celebration of Life will be held from, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Avenue, Colfax, WI. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.