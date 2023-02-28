Lynda N. Sykora, 58, of rural Colfax, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her home with her family near her.

She was born April 4, 1964, in Huntsville, AL, the daughter of James and Nell (Moody) Lott. Lynda graduated from Huntsville High School in 1982. She moved to Cooks Valley in 1994 and married Roger Sykora on February 18, 1995, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where they were long time parishioners.

Lynda worked on the farm as well as in the home taking care of her family. She was a great cook and enjoyed canning and gardening. Lynda enjoyed attending her kids sporting events and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; three children, Rachel, Alex, and Hannah Sykora; two brothers, James E. Lott V, and Lawrence Lott; sisters-in-law, Terry Lott and Judy Lott; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Chinnappan Pelavendran celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer and again one hour prior to mass Monday at the church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Lynda’s family would like to thank all the nurses and staff from Mayo Clinic Eau Claire as well as MCHS Hospice for the care shown to Lynda.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.