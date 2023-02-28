Janice M. Hable, 73, of Bloomer, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Colfax Health & Rehab in Colfax.

She was born in Chippewa Falls on May 24 ,1949, the only child of Jake & Alice Schindler. Janice grew up on her parents farm and loved her animals. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Cooks Valley and graduated from Colfax High School. Janice was baptized, made her first holy communion, confirmation, and was married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Janice worked as farmer for good part of her life. Later she was employed at Cray, Johnson-Mathey, and retired from TTM Technologies. In her free time, Janice liked tending to her plants & flowers. She loved digging in the dirt and quite often ended up in the greenhouse if left unattended. She also loved to shop and took pride in her appearance.

Janice is survived by one son, Steve, whom she loved & adored and was her pride and joy; and by many cousins, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside Services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery with Father Chinnappan Pelavendran officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.