Ellen G. Hurd passed away at home on February 22, 2023 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her husband and four children as she ended her journey here on earth.

Ellen was born in Los Angeles, California on October 30, 1955 to James L. Burns and Sylvia M. Thomas. At the age of twelve, she moved across the country with her mom and brother Jim to settle in Colfax, Wisconsin. There, she would later meet Ron Hurd, who became her husband and lifelong love.

Ellen spent her life caring selflessly for people-whether family, friend or patient. Without fail, she gladly met the needs of others before her own. She worked as a CNA at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center for many years and returned to school in her forties to become a certified medical assistant. Ellen was a blessing in the lives of everyone she knew. Her creative spirit, tenacity and sense of humor were unmatched. She loved birds, the ocean and all things blue. Her ability to find beauty in the smallest things was a gift that we will carry with us.

To love someone so deeply means that life will never be the same once they are gone. But a beautiful soul such as hers leaves a lasting impression that will give us comfort in the days and years ahead. We will miss her warm embrace always, her words of wisdom in times of uncertainty and her infectious laugh when our burdens feel too heavy. Even though we now carry a profound sadness in our hearts, we will honor her by loving others well and finding joy despite hardship.

Ellen is preceded in death by her father James Burns, mother Sylvia (Peterson) Thomas and step-father Richard Thomas.

She is survived by her devoted husband Ron, children Deanna Hurd, Jenn (Josh) Bauer, Taylor Hurd, Bryan Hurd and brother Jim Burns. She cherished her five grandchildren Marisa, Emma, Max, Elias and Olive. She was a beloved aunt to Jessica and Jordan; as well as a dear cousin and friend.

A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. Visitation will take place that morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Holden Lutheran Church Cemetery near Colfax immediately following the service.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.