Marilyn Ann Score, age 87, of Boyceville, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 24, 1935, to Lawn W. Randall and Marion Agnes (Jensen) Randall in Amery, WI. She was raised in Balsam Lake, WI, attended a one-room schoolhouse in Polk County, and earned her high school diploma in Balsam Lake, WI in 1953. She received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Stout Institute in Menomonie, WI, in 1957, and accepted a position as a home economics teacher in Chetek, WI.

Marilyn married Paul Virgil Score July 27, 1957 in Balsam Lake, WI, and together they farmed until 1996.

Marilyn enjoyed watching sporting events, especially with her grandkids and children of her neighbors. She loved playing cards, dominos and travelling with family and friends. Making beautiful quilts was one of her many talents. She was involved in her community and church. She was an active member of the Baxterville homemakers for 65 years, the Sheridan Town Clerk for 20 years, a 4-H leader for Sheridan Pals, a member of the Lucky Ladies Investment Club and Hay River Church altar guild. Paul and Marilyn shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. She will be missed by many and remembered for her kindness and love of places both local and worldwide.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Paul of Boyceville; three children Ronald (Janice) Score of Boyceville, Lynn (John) Raty of Billings, Montana, Dean (Dawn) Score of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by several grandchildren, a host mother to five foreign exchange students from Brazil, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lawn and Marion Randall, sister Georgette Murphy, and brother John Randall.

Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Hay River Lutheran Church, N1250 WI-25, Wheeler, WI.

