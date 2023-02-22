Joan K. Labs, age 85, of Menomonie, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, February 17, 2023 after a short stay at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Joan was born on November 10th, 1937, in her grandparents’ home in Waterford, Minnesota to John and Doris (Litsheim) Gibson. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis and then from Augsburg University. After graduating from Augsburg, she started her career as a teacher of Phy. Ed, Health, and Business. She taught in Wausau, WI; Mabel, MN; and Downey, CA, before settling in Menomonie.

Joan married Stanley Labs November 27, 1965 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie and together, purchased his family farm a few months later. Joan continued teaching — both at Menomonie High School and Boyceville High School before resigning to care for her children, Sonia and Beth. Joan went back to work, first as secretary to the president of United Bank, then in the law offices of Carl Peterson, and finally in the Center for Vocational, Technical, and Adult Education at UW-Stout. Her love of teaching drew her back, however, and she retired as a Business teacher at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Together, Joan and Stan spent many wonderful summers on Bone Lake near Luck, WI, fishing from their pontoon on various nearby lakes and enjoying the warmth of the afternoon sun and the companionship of many dear friends who quickly became part of their family. Joan was also an active and faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie.

Joan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Stanley; two daughters, Sonia Labs of Minnetonka, MN and Beth (Troy) Hein of Menomonie; two grandchildren, Dylan and Kaitlyn Hein. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Hillman; brother, Craig (Marie) Gibson; brother-in-law, Gary (Sue) Labs and sister-in-law, Ione Labs, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from the farming community, from Dunn County Homemakers, from her Beta Sigma Phi sorority, from her years at CVTC, from her Bone Lake crowd, and from church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Doris Gibson; a son, Jon Michael Labs; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Bernice Labs; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Mamy Ranaivoson officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday for visitation. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

The family would like to thank all Joan’s caregivers over the past 9 years and even more recently — at Mayo-Red Cedar Clinic, Mayo-Luther, Heritage of Elmwood, and St. Croix Hospice. They are truly grateful for the incredible care, kindness, and compassion they showed to Joan and her family.