ELEVEN VEHICLE PILEUP CLOSED I-94 Monday morning, February, 20th on the eastbound lane at mile post nine. The incident started when a passenger car rear-ended a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) in the right lane with visibility issues playing a factor in the initial crash. Both of these vehicles stopped in the right lane. A second CMS then stopped in the left lane after seeing the initial crash. With both lanes blocked, limited visibility, and reduced road conditions, additional vehicles became involved in the incident. The main incident involved 11 total vehicles, six CMV and five passenger cars. There were several secondary crashes that occurred shortly after that included six other vehicles in the immediate area in the back up. A total of four people were transported for medical attention with no life threatening injuries reported. Two others were evaluated on scene. The incident took a total of three hours to clear with single lane closures used during recovery efforts. A traffic backup reached approximately six miles. —photo from Wisconsin State Patrol