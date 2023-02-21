Alice Albertine Yellowega-Rude

Alice Rude, born on July 24, 1920 passed away on February 15, 2023 at 102 years of age. Alice was born in the town of Cooks Valley, Wisconsin to William and Julia (Leland) Hilson. Alice graduated from Colfax High School in 1938. After high school she worked for Securities Service Corp in Colfax, Wisconsin followed by 20 years for Milk Products Inc. in Eau Claire, WI. She worked another 20 years and retired from Johnson Monument Company in Chippewa Falls, WI. At Johnson Monument she worked as a secretary, sales representative, and finally as the Office Manager.

Alice married Stephen Yellowega from Manitoba, Canada in 1959. They continued to reside on the farm in Colfax, WI. Stephen passed away in 1977. In 1985 Alice reconnected with Peter Rude a childhood neighbor. Peter and Alice were married in 1986 and continued to reside in Colfax and winter in Mesa, AZ. Peter passed away in 2001.

Alice continued to live in the family farmhouse until age 94, when she moved to Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire Wisconsin. A special thank you to Julie Hayden and her team of nurses (Nicole, Lori, Sam, Cali and Audrey). You were truly angels to her.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Hilson; her sister, Olive Maston; brother-in-law, James Maston; sister, Glennadine Jenson; brother-in-law, Carl Jenson; nephew, Loren Jenson and nephew, Jonathan Jenson.

Alice is survived by her nephew, Brian Jenson of Eleva WI; her niece, Louise Broadbent and husband Thomas Broadbent of New Mexico; her niece, Kristi Groess and husband, Hans Groess of California; her stepdaughter, Lavonne Morgan and husband, Sam from Alabama; her stepson, Dorland Yellowega of Arizona and her stepson, Barry Yellowega of Canada. In addition, she is survived by many great nieces, great nephews and even some great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at North Running Valley Lutheran Church, 14714 County Hwy A, Colfax, WI with Pastor Pete Friberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10a.m. – 11a.m. at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be in North Running Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com and www.sampsonfuneralhome.com