Glenwood City Police Chief Darwin resigns

Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin informed the Tribune Press Reporter on Wednesday forenoon that he has tendered his resignation as police chief. In his email letter to this newspaper Darwin said:

“I wanted to take a moment to advise the community that I have resigned from my position of Police Chief with the city of Glenwood City, effective February 10, 2023.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Glenwood city for the last 20 plus hears and have made many friends and memories here. I stated my career with Glenwood City PD on May 28, 2002, as a patrol officer, becoming Chief of Police in late 2003. During those years I strived to make GCPD the police department that our citizens deserved. Recently I made a tough decision to further my LE career elsewhere. Glenwood City will always have place in my heart that can never be replace. I want to personally thank the citizens for their continued support over the years, especially those who I worked with on a regular basis. I also want to thank the awesome co-workers here at GC for assisting me in my duties. I will certainly, unequivocally miss all of you! I absolutely will never forget the relationships that I have made while working here.”