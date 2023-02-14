Peter J. Hybben, a kind and talented man who loved life, died at the Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire, WI on Sunday, February 5 at the age of 71.

He was born June 25, 1951 in Clear Lake, Wisconsin to Andrew and Katherine Hybben, the 6th of 8 children. He grew up on the family farm in the rural Boyceville area, graduating from Boyceville High School in 1969. He worked as a welder for Hedlund Manufacturing for 10 years.

His interest in and passion for photography eventually resulted in leaving Boyceville and establishing Hybben Photography in Menomonie. He studied his new passion with well-known photographers regionally and throughout the Midwest. He began spending time with other photographers, going on ‘field trips’ to create photographic art. An exhibit of his artistic work was held at the Schulman Art Gallery in Menomonie. Numerous photographs received meritorious awards from the Professional Photographers of America. He was selected to photograph a Wisconsin county for the book ‘A Portrait of Everyday Life in Wisconsin’. At the end of his career as a photographer, he had photographed 1,400 weddings and countless senior pictures and school activities.

In retirement, Peter traveled throughout Europe with his companion Jan and they spent winters skiing in Colorado. He also loved spending time with his special nephew Josh restoring Ford Rangers. Peter’s interest in bicycles and motor scooters led him to acquiring and restoring numerous vintage vehicles, including Cezetas and Jawas from Czechoslovakia. His restorations are owned by ‘scooter lovers’ across the United States. Two were pictured on the cover of Cushman Motor Scooter magazine. He was a long time member of the Vintage Motor Bike Club of America

Peter is survived by his beloved partner Jan Harvey of Menomonie; siblings Andy and Beth Hybben of Blaine MN, Terry Hybben and Rita Hiltner of Shoreview MN, Rondell and Marilyn Hybben of Boyceville, Nancy and Kingsley Hoover of Mendota Heights MN, Judy Hybben and Bob Wheeler of Glenwood City, Melody and Lyndon Schmidt of Boyceville, and 23 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Bodsberg and her husband Bob of Boyceville.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home, in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service at the church.

