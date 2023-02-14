Off the Editor’s Desk 2-15-2023

Everything is going to be fine!

I got the feeling that everything is going to be fine. That is if I just could believe in anything that President Biden said in his State of the Union address a week ago Tuesday.

Every thing will be better if we can make the government bigger is the feeling I got from his speech. Just spend more money and we will all live on a government check and everything for the entire country will be just fine.

But, the rich will need to pay their fare share of taxes, according to the president. He is still beating the old Democratic Party drum of taxing the rich out of this country.

Here is what I could come up with about who pays the most in federal taxes.

“The top ten percent of the taxpayers earn 48 percent of the taxable income in the United States and they pay 71 percent of the income taxes. But, what stands out in my mind is that 97 percent of the income taxes come from just half of the population. That means that about half of the population pay little or no income taxes and the other half supports them. I don’t have a problem with taking care of those who need it, like us old people, people with physical or mental handicaps, because that is the Christian thing to do.

Biden praises the efforts of his administration with an unemployment rate that is the lowest it’s been in half a century. My thought is that with so many people working, how come only half are paying taxes?

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, saying she is skeptical of pretty much everything he said.

“Being a mom to three young children taught me not to believe every story I hear, so forgive me for not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden.”

She continued, “Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight. Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols, all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is – your freedom of speech,”

In a news release from the Wisconsin Democratic Party, who had a very different view of the President speech, in part they said.

“Under President Biden’s historic leadership, our country is now seeing some of the lowest unemployment rates since 1969, with an economic agenda that is delivering a boom in manufacturing, clean energy, and infrastructure. And working in a bipartisan fashion, the president has delivered on key priorities, such as expanding access to health care for our veterans, funding domestic production of advanced semiconductors, and the first gun safety reforms to pass congress in nearly three decades.”

U. S. Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin laid out what’s wrong with Biden’s leadership, saying: “Tonight, President Biden said he ran ‘to fundamentally change things’ and he has done so—for the worse. The disastrous results of his governance describe the actual state of our nation – a more divided nation, 40-year-high inflation, an open border with a flood of illegal immigration and deadly drugs, high energy prices, rising crime, record debt and growing threats from global adversaries. Our nation is in peril.”

