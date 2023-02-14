Lorraine A. Palewicz, age 100, of Glenwood City, WI died Thursday February 9, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Lorraine was born November 5, 1922 in the Twp. of Cylon, WI to Lee and Jessie (Torgenson) Jones.

She attended rural school and one year of high school in Amery, before moving and graduating from the New Richmond High School.

Lorraine married Nels Anderson on August 12, 1945. To this union three children were born, Bruce, Mark, and Jaclyn. Lorraine later married Robert Palewicz on December 8, 1978.

She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Glenwood City as well as serving at functions at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Nels and Robert, sisters Barbara Sather and Marilyn Ringstad. Daughters Michelle DeGross and Martha Palewicz, son Jimmy Palewicz, son-in-law Tom Kamm, and great grandson Merrick Kamm.

Lorraine is survived by Children, Bruce Anderson, Mark Anderson, Jackie (Richard) Rosenbush, Sue (Dale) Riba, Carol (Scott) Teigen, Rita Palewicz (Dennis Hurtis), Julie Buhr, and John Palewicz (RheAnna Jensen). Son-in-law Ben (Linda) DeGross. 29 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. Brother and sister, Curt (Carol) Jones and Joann Jones.

She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Glenwood City with Reverend Shannon Mattison officiating. Interment of cremains will be a later date at the Cylon Cemetery, Twp. Cylon, WI. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home Glenwood City, WI.