Warren J. Turner, age 83, of Colfax, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home.

He was born April 13, 1939, in Elmwood, WI to Everette and Violet (Franklin) Turner. He grew up in the Elmwood and Port Orchard, WA areas. Warren entered the workforce at an early age and built a successful life regardless of his academic venture completing the 8th grade, which he completed in Port Orchard. He was one of those brilliant, yet silent souls and his gifts were brought forth in his various inventions while tinkering in his safe haven, his garage. He had a variety of experience as a general laborer throughout his career, even retiring after 23 years of service from Century Fence Co in Knapp, WI. However, the job that changed his life forever was at Sanna Dairies, which is now known as Swiss Miss, in Menomonie where he met the love of his life. Warren married Daisy Mizer on September 5, 1959 at Wheeler Methodist Church in Wheeler and they had four beautiful children together.

Warren and Daisy lived and raised their family in their first home in Rock Elm until 1990, when they moved into their forever home on Tainter Lake. Over the years you could often find Warren running the table at various pool tournaments and enjoying the great outdoors regardless of the weather, including snowmobiling during the infamous WI winters. He was the camping guru, setting up the camper and telling campfire stories with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing the annual deer season hunting with his family. Where he spent most of his time was on the water, fishing in his secret honey holes and reeling in mount worthy muskies. Warren spent his years loving on his family, he was an adoring husband, steadfast father, and an amazing grandfather, forever leaving an impression on our hearts.

Warren is survived by his wife Daisy; three daughters Trudi (Dan) Webb of Menomonie, Teresa (Bill) Ankney of Wheeler, Tonette (Brad Peterson) May of Ellsworth; mother-in-law Eileen Klicko; sister-in-law Judie Mizer; 11 grandchildren Danielle (Deric) Steinmeyer, Emily (Chad) Maves, Jeremiah (Jessica) Turner, Christopher (Jaquie) Schlosser, Nate Turner, Caitlin (Jordan) Stahl, Amber (Alex) Everson, Kelly Turner, Kristina (Jake) Howey, Tyler Bechel, Benjamin (Megan) Bechel. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, his dog Charlie, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Violet Turner; son Tim Turner; brothers Eldon, Paul, Archie, Everette Jr., Harold; twin sister Wilma; sisters Dora, Faye; and various brother and sister in laws.

Warren was a humble and hardworking man. We would like to thank everyone for the love and friendship they have given him over the years and for the part that each one of you have contributed to his journey while with us.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Kevin Hagen officiating. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service, family and friends are welcome.

