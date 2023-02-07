Off the Editor’s Desk 2-8-2023

What would Lincoln think?

“The place of Abraham Lincoln in history is not only secure, but it is one which will grow from year to year. His name stands first in the Pantheon of this republic, and his star will shine down the vista of the centuries, a guiding light to all who follow. To the cause of liberty and equality, to the nation and all humanity he gave himself in life and death, and a savior could not do more. That is what constitutes his universal appeal to the common people of all nations and all decades, and that is why we should pause in our busy, work-a-day world on February 12 to pay our humble tribute to the greatest American.”

The above quotation about President Lincoln was published in the Glenwood City Tribune one hundred years ago and I thought it was appropriate in this time.

As I was thinking about President Lincoln and all he did to keep this nation together during the civil war. I wonder what Lincoln would have thought if he watched television last Thursday and saw the rage that some Democrat female congresswomen put forth on the House floor.

That rage was in response to the new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, when he removed Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs committee. It seems that these ladies, I use the term loosely, denounced his move by using terms like “white supremacy, racism and xenophobia.

Over the years, I have come to believe that these people have no concern about our country and only want to change the way we live and they blame me, and people like me, for everything that is wrong. Lets live together for a happy life.

Friday morning I received an email from Speaker McCarthy about his action and I would like to reprint some of that email.

“Friend, Ilhan Omar said that my decision to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs committee, and Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee, is a ‘threat to national security.’’’

“Let me be blunt: national security is precisely why I removed these three from their respective committee. I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say at again,

“Adam Schiff’s abuse of his position on the Intel Committee to lie in pursuit of President Trump proves his inability to put national security and integrity over partisan games.

“Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a Chinese spy is quite literally the definition of jeopardizing national security, which is why the FBI briefed me on the matter.

“And Ilhan Omar’s openly anti-Semitic statements and stance directly imperil our alliance with our number 1 ally in the Middle East, Israel.”

His email concluded with: “I am returning the Intelligence Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. I promised I’d restore accountability to your government. Now I am delivering, and the Democrats are furious.”

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton