Snowplows hit by motor vehicles on I-94

ST. CROIX COUNTY — Working county snowplows were struck three times in a 24 hour period, January 25-26 along I-94 in St. Croix County. One plow was hit twice within two hours. There have now been 12 crashes involving plows in St. Croix County this winter. These incidents not only took plows off the road, but they left operators shaken and a motorist injured.

Snowplow drivers work night and day to help clear our roads during the winter. Please use caution around snowplows and give them space to get the job done. It is illegal to follow a snowplow closer than 200 feet if the plow is removing snow or ice on highways with a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph.