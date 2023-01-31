Kevin J. Sutliff

Kevin Jon Sutliff, age 64, of Boyceville, WI passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on August 12, 1958 to Eldon and Dolores (Dougherty) Sutliff. Kevin graduated from Boyceville High School in 1976 with many fond memories of good times spent with friends and enjoying sports through his high school years.

Kevin served in the United States Army for four years as a heavy equipment operator. At the end of his military career, he rode his Harley back home from Massachusetts with his lifelong friend Tim Lystrom. Kevin enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, farming, having a beer, some good conversations and telling a joke or two.

Kevin is survived by his sisters Trudy Larson and Traci Suckow; and brother Mike Sutliff. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunt Pat (Barry) Marlett and uncle Ronald Sutliff. He is further survived by his very significant other, Maria Grace and her family whose support during this time was greatly appreciated.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters, maternal grandparents Karl and Violet Dougherty, paternal grandparents, Ralph and Zelma Sutliff and his special aunt and uncle Gordon and JoAnn Dougherty.

Kevin wanted it said that while his illness was a shocker, he would like everyone to remember him for his sense of humor and kindness that he showed to everyone that knew him.

A visitation will be held for Kevin and Dolores Sutliff from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Military Honors will be performed at 4:00 p.m. by Connorsville Amvets Post #72.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com