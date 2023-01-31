Jeffery M. Barriault “Little Cutty”, age 54, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2023. Jeff was born on May 11, 1968 in Menomonie, WI to parents Delore and Sandra (Bonte) Barriault. Jeff graduated from Glenwood City High School with the class of 1986 and was an All State Champ wrestler. He enjoyed a 21-year long career as a truck driver with Allied Van Lines before retiring. He married the love of his life Kelly Kahler on September 2, 1994 and together they were blessed with a daughter and a son. Sadly Kelly passed away in 2015.

Jeff was a talented wood worker and all around handy man, after retirement he continued to work jobs that needed his skills. He was always full of life and made everything fun. You could say he was a child at heart and was always playing with a new gadget. He even made his own drift trike. He was also one of the most loyal friends you could ever have. His family was always his first priority and he was excited about becoming a new grandpa later this year. His favorite hobbies included fishing, watching the Packers, riding his motorcycle, and beating everyone in a game of pool. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and being the rock to many people in his life.

He remains in the hearts of his children, McKayla and her partner Daniel, Jackson and his partner Cheyanne; parents Delore “Cutty” and Sandra Barriault; sisters Sonya (Doug) Hair and Kim (Jeff) Schreiber, and one grandson on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service for Jeff was held at O’Connell Family Funeral home in Baldwin, WI on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 4pm with a visitation two hours prior from 2-4pm. Memorials are preferred to the family.