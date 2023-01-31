Eva Louise (Grabow) Mewes, 86, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.

Eva was born on November 24, 1936 to Arthur and Lois (Nelson) Grabow in St. Paul MN. She attended various country schools, including Norton where she had her mother for a teacher. Growing up she worked/helped in the Norton Store that her parents ran. She graduated in 1954 from the Colfax High School.

She married Eugene H. Mewes on July 16, 1955. She was a housewife until 1978, then worked as a teller for 1st Bank & Trust at both the main bank in Menomonie and the branch in Wheeler for 17 years.

Eva loved to read, was an avid gardener, wrote her own poetry and was always a Packer fan no matter how the season was going.

She is survived by her daughter, Kate Sorenson of Wheeler, WI; sons, Gene (Jackie) Mewes of Wheeler, WI and Chris (Rene) Mewes of Farmington, MN; sister, Alice Brancich of Winona, MN; brother, Andrew Grabow of Tulsa, OK; brothers-in-law, Ruben (Grace) Mewes of Amery, WI and Keith (Judy) Mewes of Colfax, WI; sisters-in-laws, Laurie Brewer of Wheeler, WI and Cheryl (Larry) Polonec of Boyceville, WI; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, beloved cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 38 years Eugene; parents-in-law, Minnie and Vernon Brewer; brothers-in-law, Gerald Brancich and Verlon Brewer; grandaughter, Emily Mewes and nephew, Keith Mewes Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church, 701 W. Second Ave., Wheeler, WI, with Pastor Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax. Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com