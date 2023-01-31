Dolores E. Sutliff, age 89, of Boyceville, WI passed away peacefully in her home on January 19, 2023.

She was born to Violet (Schutts) and Karl Dougherty on February 23, 1933, in Downing Wisconsin. Dolores attended grade schools at Downing, Clack and Boyceville. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1951 as valedictorian of her class.

Dolores married Eldon Sutliff in 1951 and shared the adventures of life, love, family, and friends. She held many jobs over the years, but her primary job was always keeping ahead of Eldon and her four kids.

She was very creative and sewed many clothes such as special Christmas and Easter outfits to wedding dresses and snowmobile suits. She also did some furniture upholstery, even making tractor and pony cart seat covers. She was a voracious reader and spent many hours enjoying all kinds of books.

Dolores was a school bus driver for 44 years for the Boyceville School District. She enjoyed all of the kids she drove through the years and was very proud of the fact that she had been a part of driving for 3 generations of some of the same families. She got a lump in her throat, along with the mothers, on the first day of school and always cried the last day of school when they graduated. It was common for her to be out somewhere and hear someone say “Hey! Ma Sutliff, I used to ride your bus!”

Dolores and Eldon were very supportive of their children and grandchildren’s special events. They spent many hours attending their activities and sporting events, which they enjoyed and were very proud of.

Dolores is survived by her children Trudy Larson, Traci Suckow, Kevin (Maria) and Michael (Jessie); grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Mills, Travis Larson, Tyler (Kristi) Suckow, Jared Suckow, Hayley Bollinger, Kyle (Casey) Sutliff, Erik (Morgan) Sutliff, Teralyn (Nate) Buss, 17 great grandchildren, her sister Pat Marlett (Barry), and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon in 2014, parents Violet and Karl, brother Gordon (Joanne) and son-in-law John Larson.

A special thanks to Mayo Hospice, all the friends and family that supported her while she was living her final years in her own home.

A visitation will be held for Dolores and Kevin Sutliff from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com