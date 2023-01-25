Mary J. Bazille of Menomonie, WI gained her angel wings on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI at the age of 71. Born on March 9th, 1951 to Harry and Lucille (St. Aubin) Leavens in New Richmond, WI, the youngest of 6 children. The family lived in New Richmond where she graduated with the NRHS Class of 1969.

Mary met and fell in love with local farmer Warren D. Bazille, changing from a city girl to a farmer’s wife. On May 1,1976 the two would become one as they joined together in holy matrimony at the United Methodist Church in New Richmond, WI. Over the next 6 years their union would be blessed with five children whom they would share their love for farming and family while raising their children in the Emerald, WI area. Both Warren and Mary strived to show their unconditional love and support for their children and grandchildren, whether it was school, sports or whatever other activities they were in. But above all they shared their love for agriculture thru their involvement with 4-H and FFA. Together they received the Living Memorial Award for their involvement with St. Croix County 4-H in 1997. Whether in the role as a leader, parent, grandma, or a judge at a county fair nothing could bring a bigger smile to her face then when she could touch someone’s life. It always brought her joy when someone would come up to her at a county fair (and yes, she attended and judged at a lot of them) and tell her how much they appreciated the things she would say to them and how much it helped them to grow. But her biggest joys in life centered around her grandchildren, it didn’t matter if it was on camping weekends, livestock shows or just simply having a meal together, any second she spent with them would make her heart sing.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Warren (2014), her parents Harry and Lucille, brothers; Donald (Patricia) Leavens, and Jerome Leavens. Sister; Betty Bossany, Father and mother-in-law; John and Dorothy Bazille. Brothers-In-Law; Robert Rutledge, Marshall Icard, Steve Brihn, John Bazille, Jr, and Mark Bazille.

Left to continue her legacy are her children John (Holly) Bazille, Steve (Tauna) Bazille, Jeff Bazille, Jennie Bazille, and Sarah (Ryan) Woodford. Grandchildren Mathew, Kaylee, Dazey, Jacob (Mattie Wilk), Ryleigh, Katelynn, Remington, Aden, Ethan, Reese and Sawyer. Sisters; Joan Rutledge and Patsy (Fred) Zeiler; Sisters-in-Law; Rose Leavens, Sue Brihn, Cindy Icard, Laurie Bazille, Julie (Richard) Ebler, Beth (Jeff) Zeimer; Brother-in-Law; Brad (Linda) Bazille, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whom meant the world to her.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 28th with a gathering of family and friends at the New Life Church of the Nazerene in Wheeler, WI beginning at 10 am with Services at 1pm, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall.

Private family inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, Emerald, WI will be held at a later date.

Cremation Services provided by Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, WI.