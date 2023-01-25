Leroy Moe, 77, passed away on January 19, 2023

Leroy was born April 25, 1945 to parents Irvin and Mabel Moe. He grew up on the family farm in Glenwood City along with his brother and two sisters

After high school Leroy met and married Kathleen Tanner on January 9, 1965

For the next 20 years Leroy and Kathleen ran their farm in Glenwood City where they raised their 3 children Todd, Julie, and Troy.

After that Leroy went to work at Anderson Windows while still maintaining his hobby farm in Clayton.

In retirement Leroy and Kathleen moved to Menomonie.

Leroy loved spending time with his grandkids and visiting with family and friends. He also liked hanging out in his shop tinkering with his antique tractors that he never did get to run.

He is preceded in death by parents Irvin and Mabel, brother Gary Moe, daughter Julie Larson, and grandchild Eric Moe.

Leroy is survived by his wife Kathleen Moe; children: Todd Moe and Troy (Melissa) Moe; sisters: Durene (Joe) Shafer and Sharon Metz; 8 grandkids and 7 great grandkids.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. Interment of cremains will be in the Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.