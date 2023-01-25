Elizabeth “Jo” Wallace passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023.

Jo was born November 28, 1959 to Audrey and Ralph Sessions. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She worked at the Colfax Nursing Home and enjoyed her residents.

Jo was preceded in death by Ralph Sessions, Audrey and Allen Harrison, and brothers Todd and Rollie. Jo is survived by her children and grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Viking Bowl in Colfax, Sunday, January 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.